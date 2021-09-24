Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

URC Preview: Munster v Cell C Sharks
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

URC Preview: Munster v Cell C Sharks
17 hours ago
Preview

URC Preview: Munster v Cell C Sharks

Simon Zebo is hoping to make a winning return to Thomond Park - and RG Snyman a memorable home debut…
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

Zebo Returns On Wing As Snyman Set For Thomond Bow

Simon Zebo returns to competitive action for Munster - for the first time since May 2018 - as they entertain…
Zebo Returns On Wing As Snyman Set For Thomond Bow
#URC 22nd Sep 2021
News

United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview

The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview
#URC 19th Sep 2021
News

Farrell: ‘Hungry’ Munster Revving Up For URC’s Opening Rounds

As he heads into his fifth season with the province, Munster centre Chris Farrell is more excited than ever about…
Farrell: ‘Hungry’ Munster Revving Up For URC’s Opening Rounds
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics