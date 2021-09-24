Jump to main content

Ulster Hold Off Glasgow In Grandstand Finish
4 hours ago
Ulster Hold Off Glasgow In Grandstand Finish

Ulster started their United Rugby Championship campaign in winning fashion, defeating Glasgow Warriors 35-29 in a scintillating nine-try clash at…
1 day ago
URC Preview: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors

Up to 15,000 fans will be in attendance as Ulster entertain Glasgow Warriors in their United Rugby Championship opener. South…
#SUFTUM 2 days ago
Ulster Name Strong Side For Visit Of Glasgow

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has finalised his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship first round clash with Glasgow Warriors…
#URC 22nd Sep 2021
United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview

The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
#URC 16th Sep 2021
Treadwell: Having The Fans Back Gives Us A Massive Lift

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell has said an increased level of accountability within the playing group will be key if the…
