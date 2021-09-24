Ulster Hold Off Glasgow In Grandstand Finish

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has finalised his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship first round clash with Glasgow Warriors…

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has finalised his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship first round clash with Glasgow Warriors…

News Ulster Name Strong Side For Visit Of Glasgow

The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…

The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…

#URC 16th Sep 2021 News Treadwell: Having The Fans Back Gives Us A Massive Lift