4 hours ago
Report
Ulster Hold Off Glasgow In Grandstand Finish
Ulster started their United Rugby Championship campaign in winning fashion, defeating Glasgow Warriors 35-29 in a scintillating nine-try clash at…
2 days ago
News
Ulster Name Strong Side For Visit Of Glasgow
Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has finalised his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship first round clash with Glasgow Warriors…
22nd Sep 2021
News
United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview
The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
