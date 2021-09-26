Five-Try Ulster Finish The Job Against Glasgow

Ireland Under-20 international Nathan Doak came off the bench to score his first senior try in Ulster’s 35-29 bonus point win over Glasgow Warriors .

Dan McFarland’s men, who tallied up five tries, enjoyed a successful United Rugby Championship debut, roared on by their Kingspan Stadium faithful.

Praising his side’s defensive grit as Glasgow stormed back into contention late on, McFarland said: “We can deal with why we were in that situation later.

“But the bottom line is we had to put in four sets in the 22 in the last 10 minutes and I thought we were outstanding.

“History would tell you that when it gets tight in the end, if effort is required and hard work and an every-inch attitude, then we’re not found wanting.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean we succeed every time but we’re certainly not found wanting when it comes down to effort and fight.”