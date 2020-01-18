Jump to main content

Ulster Come Through Bath Battle To Book Quarter-Final Berth
4 hours ago
Ulster Come Through Bath Battle To Book Quarter-Final Berth

It was mission accomplished for Ulster at Kingspan Stadium where a gritty 22-15 victory over Bath ensured safe passage through…
O’Toole Comes In As Ulster’s Only Change

Ireland prospect Tom O'Toole will don the number 3 jersey for Ulster when they host Bath in Saturday's sold-out Heineken…
