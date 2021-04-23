Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Sullivan Strikes Late As Connacht Shine Brightest In Belfast
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Sullivan Strikes Late As Connacht Shine Brightest In Belfast
1 day ago
Report

Sullivan Strikes Late As Connacht Shine Brightest In Belfast

There was late drama on the opening night of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup as replacement Peter Sullivan's last-gasp try…
#SUFTUM 22nd Apr 2021
News

Ulster Welcome Back Henderson And Addison

The Ulster team to play provincial rivals Connacht in Friday's opening round of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup has been…
Ulster Welcome Back Henderson And Addison
#StrongerInGreen 22nd Apr 2021
News

Duggan To Start For Connacht In Rainbow Cup Opener

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made three changes to the starting XV for Friday's Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash…
Duggan To Start For Connacht In Rainbow Cup Opener
#GuinnessPRO14RainbowCup 21st Apr 2021
News

Dual Tournament Approach To PRO14 Rainbow Cup

With no formal approvals in place to allow the South African teams to enter the UK and Ireland for their…
Dual Tournament Approach To PRO14 Rainbow Cup
#GuinnessPRO14RainbowCup 15th Apr 2021
News

Three Law Trials Approved For PRO14 Rainbow Cup

Three innovative law variations have been approved by World Rugby for use in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup – red…
Three Law Trials Approved For PRO14 Rainbow Cup
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics