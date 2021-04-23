Match Page - Scoreboard
1 day ago
Sullivan Strikes Late As Connacht Shine Brightest In Belfast
There was late drama on the opening night of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup as replacement Peter Sullivan's last-gasp try…
22nd Apr 2021
Duggan To Start For Connacht In Rainbow Cup Opener
Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made three changes to the starting XV for Friday's Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash…
21st Apr 2021
Dual Tournament Approach To PRO14 Rainbow Cup
With no formal approvals in place to allow the South African teams to enter the UK and Ireland for their…
