Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland

Tom Farrell is tackled 8/11/2025
World Ranking

3

Ireland

13

Japan

Tommy O'Brien scores his sides 6th try of the match 8/11/2025
21 hours ago
In Pics

Six Try Ireland Beat Japan

Ireland produced a strong second half performance to subdue a never-say-die Japan at Aviva Stadium in the opening game of…
21 hours ago
Report

Second Half Salvo Gives Ireland The Spoils

Ireland opened their Quilter Nations Series account with a 41-10 victory against Japan at Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A…
1 day ago
Live Matches

Ireland v Japan Match Centre

Join us for all the match week build and live match day blog and stats as Ireland face Japan in…
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Japan

Ireland play Japan in the opening game of the Quilter Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Here's all the…
2 days ago
Preview

Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Japan

The Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone) will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in eight months,…
