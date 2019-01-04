Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
3
Ireland
13
Japan
Related news
21 hours ago
In Pics
Six Try Ireland Beat Japan
Ireland produced a strong second half performance to subdue a never-say-die Japan at Aviva Stadium in the opening game of…
1 day ago
Live Matches
Ireland v Japan Match Centre
Join us for all the match week build and live match day blog and stats as Ireland face Japan in…
2 days ago
News
Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Japan
Ireland play Japan in the opening game of the Quilter Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Here's all the…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players