Match Page - Scoreboard

Trailing 15-7 early on, Richie Murphy's largely new-look team gradually took control with Sam Prendergast, who kicked 12 points, player-of-the-match Brian Gleeson and Diarmuid Mangan…

Trailing 15-7 early on, Richie Murphy's largely new-look team gradually took control with Sam Prendergast, who kicked 12 points, player-of-the-match Brian Gleeson and Diarmuid Mangan…

2 hours ago Report Plenty To Build On As Ireland U-20s Come Good In Colwyn Bay