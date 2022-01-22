Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

O’Brien Picks Up Four Tries In Leinster Romp At The Rec
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

O’Brien Picks Up Four Tries In Leinster Romp At The Rec
20 hours ago
Report

O’Brien Picks Up Four Tries In Leinster Romp At The Rec

Jimmy O'Brien's four-try salvo was the highlight of Leinster's 10-try 64-7 win over Bath in their final Heineken Champions Cup…
#COYBIB 2 days ago
News

Sexton Set For First Leinster Start Since October

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made four changes to the team for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Bath…
Sexton Set For First Leinster Start Since October
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics