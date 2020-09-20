Jump to main content

No Joy For Ulster As Five-Try Toulouse March On
4 hours ago
Unable to avoid a second knockout defeat in the space of eight days, Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup challenge ran aground…
22 hours ago
Quarter-Final: Toulouse v Ulster

2 days ago
Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final Preview: Toulouse v Ulster

Ulster are aiming to put their Guinness PRO14 final disappointment behind them and reach their first Heineken Champions Cup semi-final…
#SUFTUM 18th Sep 2020
Timoney Replaces Injured Coetzee In Ulster Side

Former Ireland Sevens international Nick Timoney will pack down at number 8 when Ulster visit four-time champions Toulouse in Sunday's…
#IrishRugby 16th Sep 2020
IRFU PCR Testing Negative In Leinster And Ulster Ahead Of Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Ulster…
