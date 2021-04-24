Match Page - Scoreboard
2 hours ago
Report
Murray Bags Brace As Munster Land Big Win Over Leinster
Conor Murray's try double drove Munster to their first win over Leinster since December 2018, as they began the Guinness…
2 days ago
News
Rainbow Cup Return For Munster Captain O’Mahony
Returning from a thigh injury, Peter O'Mahony is back to captain Munster for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup opener against…
21st Apr 2021
News
Dual Tournament Approach To PRO14 Rainbow Cup
With no formal approvals in place to allow the South African teams to enter the UK and Ireland for their…
