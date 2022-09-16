Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Munster Begin Rowntree Era With Losing Bonus Point
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Munster Begin Rowntree Era With Losing Bonus Point
20 hours ago
Report

Munster Begin Rowntree Era With Losing Bonus Point

Munster were outscored by three tries to one as a strong Cardiff side took a 20-13 verdict in their BKT…
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

Kilcoyne And Hodnett Set To Return For Munster After Injury Lay-Offs

The Munster team has been named for the province's opening BKT United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff at the Arms…
Kilcoyne And Hodnett Set To Return For Munster After Injury Lay-Offs
#BKTURC 16th Sep 2022
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview

The BKT United Rugby Championship starts this weekend with an exciting round of games to kick off the new season.…
BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview
#SUAF 12th Sep 2022
News

Munster’s URC Opener Against Cardiff Moved To Saturday

The BKT United Rugby Championship first round fixture between Cardiff and Munster at Cardiff Arms Park has been rescheduled and…
Munster’s URC Opener Against Cardiff Moved To Saturday
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics