Match Page - Scoreboard

Leinster Fall At Final Hurdle To O’Gara’s La Rochelle
Related news

2 days ago
Report

Leinster's quest for a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title faltered during the dying minutes as La Rochelle replacement Arthur Retière…
#EPOTY2022 2 days ago
News

Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier has rounded off an outstanding Heineken Champions Cup campaign by being named the EPCR…
28th May 2022
Preview

Having bottled up the pain of last season's European exit, Leinster have a chance to gain revenge on La Rochelle…
27th May 2022
In Pics

Leinster held their Captain's Run at the Stade Vélodrome earlier today as the build-up continues to their eagerly-awaited Heineken Champions…
#COYBIB 27th May 2022
News

For Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille (kick-off 5.45pm local time/4.45pm Irish time), Leinster will field…
