Match Page - Scoreboard

Related news
2 days ago
Report
Leinster Fall At Final Hurdle To O’Gara’s La Rochelle
Leinster's quest for a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title faltered during the dying minutes as La Rochelle replacement Arthur Retière…
28th May 2022
Preview
Heineken Champions Cup Final: Leinster v La Rochelle
Having bottled up the pain of last season's European exit, Leinster have a chance to gain revenge on La Rochelle…
27th May 2022
In Pics
Leinster Complete Preparations For Marseille Mission
Leinster held their Captain's Run at the Stade Vélodrome earlier today as the build-up continues to their eagerly-awaited Heineken Champions…
