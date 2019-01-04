Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Heineken Champions Cup Final: Leinster v La Rochelle
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Heineken Champions Cup Final: Leinster v La Rochelle
19 hours ago
Preview

Heineken Champions Cup Final: Leinster v La Rochelle

Having bottled up the pain of last season's European exit, Leinster have a chance to gain revenge on La Rochelle…
1 day ago
In Pics

Leinster Complete Preparations For Marseille Mission

Leinster held their Captain's Run at the Stade Vélodrome earlier today as the build-up continues to their eagerly-awaited Heineken Champions…
Leinster Complete Preparations For Marseille Mission
#COYBIB 1 day ago
News

Leinster Fully Loaded For Champions Cup Decider

For Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille (kick-off 5.45pm local time/4.45pm Irish time), Leinster will field…
Leinster Fully Loaded For Champions Cup Decider
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics