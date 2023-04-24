Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Leinster Avoid Sharks’ Bite To Reach URC’s Last-Four
Leinster Avoid Sharks' Bite To Reach URC's Last-Four
5 hours ago
Leinster Avoid Sharks’ Bite To Reach URC’s Last-Four

Leinster earned a home semi-final in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a business-like 35-5 win over the Cell C…
#BKTURC 24th Apr 2023
Ulster And Connacht Set For Friday Night Showdown

The kick-off times, dates and broadcast details for the BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-finals have been confirmed, with the games…
Ulster And Connacht Set For Friday Night Showdown
