Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Late Drama In Galway As Connacht’s Comeback Falls Just Short
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Late Drama In Galway As Connacht’s Comeback Falls Just Short
20 hours ago
Report

Late Drama In Galway As Connacht’s Comeback Falls Just Short

Connacht fell just short of a late comeback victory at Dexcom Stadium, instead pocketing two bonus points in an agonising…
#ConnachtRugby 16th Oct 2025
News

Lions Trio To Start For Connacht Against Bulls

Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, and Mack Hansen, Connacht's 2025 British & Irish Lions trio, return to the team for Friday's…
Lions Trio To Start For Connacht Against Bulls
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics