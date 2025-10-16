Lions Trio To Start For Connacht Against Bulls

Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham , and Mack Hansen , Connacht’s 2025 British & Irish Lions trio, return to the team for Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Vodacom Bulls in Galway (kick-off 7.45pm).

With tickets for the Dexcom Stadium clash available here, Aki and Bealham are set for their seasonal debuts at inside centre and tighthead prop respectively. Hansen will feature at full-back, where he played three times for the province last spring.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster has made nine personnel changes to the side that lost 14-8 to Cardiff. Captain Cian Prendergast, one of five Connacht players included in the Ireland squad this week, also moves to openside flanker.

David O’Connor is rewarded for his late try in the Welsh capital with a start in the second row. He partners Darragh Murray, with Josh Murphy joining Prendergast and Sean Jansen in the loose forwards.

Peter Dooley and Bealham will pack down either side of Mayo man Dave Heffernan in the front row, while the half-back pairing from the westerners’ opening win over Benetton Rugby – Josh Ioane and Caolin Blade – is reunited.

Aki and Byron Ralston start together in the centre for the first time, and Hansen is the final change, combining in the back-three with Shayne Bolton, who will travel with Ireland to Chicago next week as cover, and Chay Mullins.

There is a five-three split on the replacements bench with Connacht natives Matthew Devine, Cathal Forde, and Sean Naughton the back-line options.

Missing out due to injury are Denis Buckley (hamstring), Paul Boyle (shoulder) and Shamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder) – with all three to be further evaluated next week – along with longer-term absentees Temi Lasisi (knee), Oisín Dowling (knee) and Niall Murray (ankle).

Speaking ahead of the fourth round fixture, Lancaster said: “The Bulls are a formidable side, with a strong blend of power up front and pace in the back field.

“They were URC finalists for a reason last year, and we’re expecting a response after their defeat in Ulster last week.

“With the fans behind us, three returning Lions, and a much-improved performance, it should make for a great game.”

CONNACHT (v Vodacom Bulls): Mack Hansen; Chay Mullins, Byron Ralston, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Darragh Murray, David O’Connor, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Joe Joyce, Seán O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Sean Naughton, Cathal Forde.