Kearney Claims Hat-Trick As Leinster Win Ten-Try Tussle

Leinster ran out 48-31 bonus point winners over Zebre as Dave Kearney picked up a hat-trick in a Guinness PRO14…

Leinster ran out 48-31 bonus point winners over Zebre as Dave Kearney picked up a hat-trick in a Guinness PRO14…

#COYBIB 2 days ago News Leinster Make Eight Changes For Zebre Encounter