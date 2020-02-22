A fine kicking display by man-of-the-match Bill Johnston, coupled with tries from Tom O'Toole and Robert Baloucoune, ensured that Ulster…

A fine kicking display by man-of-the-match Bill Johnston, coupled with tries from Tom O'Toole and Robert Baloucoune, ensured that Ulster…

Report Johnston To The Fore As Ulster Bounce Back To Winning Ways

#SUFTUM 21st Feb 2020 News Ulster Bring In Hume And Lowry For Cheetahs Clash