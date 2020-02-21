Ulster Bring In Hume And Lowry For Cheetahs Clash

James Hume and Michael Lowry have returned from injury to start at inside centre and full-back respectively in Ulster’s GUINNESS PRO14 clash with the Toyota Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm).

Ulster v Cheetahs tickets are still available, priced from £17 for adults and £12 for juniors, at ulsterrugby.com/buytickets.

The pair, who won three Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cups together at RBAI, are among the five changes to the Ulster side that was narrowly defeated by the Ospreys in Swansea last Saturday.

Lowry will be joined in the back-three by Robert Baloucoune and Louis Ludik, who retain their places on the wings. Hume links up with Luke Marshall in midfield, and Tipperary man Bill Johnston will start at half-back alongside David Shanahan.

Facing a strong Cheetahs scrummaging unit, Eric O’Sullivan and Martin Moore will anchor each side of the front row at loosehead and tighthead prop respectively, with 23-year-old Ballymena native Adam McBurney selected at hooker.

Packing down with Kieran Treadwell in the second row, Alan O’Connor will captain the team, and flankers Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy both return to the back row, combining with South African powerhouse Marcell Coetzee at number 8.

Providing forward options off the bench are John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor and Sean Reidy, while Jonny Stewart, Craig Gilroy and Academy centre Stewart Moore, a recent try scorer for Malone in the Energia All-Ireland League, cover the back-line.

ULSTER (v Toyota Cheetahs): Michael Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, James Hume, Louis Ludik; Bill Johnston, David Shanahan; Eric O’Sullivan, Adam McBurney, Martin Moore, Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Sean Reidy, Jonny Stewart, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.