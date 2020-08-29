Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
8 mins ago
Report
It’s ‘Byrnes’ Night For Leinster As They Seal Another Derby Success
Ahead of the Guinness PRO14 play-offs, Leinster completed a 15-match regular season winning streak with a 28-10 victory over Ulster…
12 hours ago
Preview
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Ulster v Leinster
Ulster and Leinster have battled hard all year to secure their Guinness PRO14 semi-final places. They wrap up the regular…
27th Aug 2020
News
IRFU PCR Testing Negative in Leinster and Ulster
The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Ulster…
