It’s ‘Byrnes’ Night For Leinster As They Seal Another Derby Success
8 mins ago
It’s ‘Byrnes’ Night For Leinster As They Seal Another Derby Success

Ahead of the Guinness PRO14 play-offs, Leinster completed a 15-match regular season winning streak with a 28-10 victory over Ulster…
9 hours ago
Ulster v Leinster

12 hours ago
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Ulster v Leinster

Ulster and Leinster have battled hard all year to secure their Guinness PRO14 semi-final places. They wrap up the regular…
#ReturnToRugby 27th Aug 2020
IRFU PCR Testing Negative in Leinster and Ulster

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Ulster…
#StandUpTogether 25th Aug 2020
Ulster Rugby Encourage Supporters To #StandUpTogether

Ulster Rugby and their main sponsor, Kingspan, are encouraging fans to #StandUpTogether, as they unveiled a special edition jersey to…
