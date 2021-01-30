Jump to main content

Hanrahan Rescues Win For Munster With Last-Gasp Drop Goal
7 hours ago
Hanrahan Rescues Win For Munster With Last-Gasp Drop Goal

JJ Hanrahan came off the bench to fire home a decisive last-minute drop goal in Munster's 18-16 Guinness PRO14 win…
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

Coombes And Haley The Only Players Retained In Munster Team

Munster will field an almost entirely-changed team when they tackle Benetton Rugby in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 encounter at Stadio di…
Coombes And Haley The Only Players Retained In Munster Team
#SUAF 28th Jan 2021
News

Kleyn Given Two-Week Suspension

Munster second row Jean Kleyn was cited following their Guinness PRO14 derby defeat to Leinster last Saturday, under law 9.20…
Kleyn Given Two-Week Suspension
#SUAF 4th Nov 2020
News

Munster’s Round Five Trip To Treviso Is Postponed

The Guinness PRO14 round 5 fixture between Munster and Benetton Rugby has been postponed. The game was due to take…
Munster’s Round Five Trip To Treviso Is Postponed
