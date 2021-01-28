Kleyn Given Two-Week Suspension

Munster second row Jean Kleyn was cited following their Guinness PRO14 derby defeat to Leinster last Saturday, under law 9.20 (b) – dangerous play in a ruck or maul.

The law states that a player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

The citing was presided over by judicial officer Simon Thomas (WRU), who concluded that an act of foul play had occurred. The incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a four-week suspension for this offence.

The judical officer determined that there were mitigating factors, including Kleyn’s acceptance of the foul play, timely remorse and previous clean disciplinary record, which under the disciplinary rules warranted a reduction in the sanction of two weeks.

The Ireland international is therefore unavailable for Munster’s away game against Benetton Rugby this Saturday, as well as an upcoming Munster ‘A’ fixture which will involve first team players. He is free to play from Monday, February 15.

Meanwhile, James Cronin and Rhys Marshall have been ruled out of the province’s clash with Benetton in Treviso.