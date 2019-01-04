Match Page - Scoreboard

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22 hours ago
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Green Wave Sweeps Dexcom Stadium As Ireland Beat Italy
A record crowd brought the Green Wave to Dexcom Stadium as Ireland beat Italy, scoring nine tries, to secure their…
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