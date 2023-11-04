Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Gleeson Gets On The Scoresheet As Munster Youngsters Impress Against Dragons
Related news

4th Nov 2023
Report

Ireland Under-20 star Brian Gleeson got amongst the tries during Munster's 45-14 BKT United Rugby Championship win over the depleted…
#MunsterRugby 3rd Nov 2023
News

Munster Bring In Academy Youngster Butler For Injured Carbery

Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jack Crowley return to provincial duty as Munster make seven changes for Saturday's BKT United…
#BKTURC 2nd Nov 2023
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 3 Preview

All eyes are on round 3 which is set to be another exciting weekend of the BKT United Rugby Championship, with…
#SUAF 31st Oct 2023
News

Carbery Emerges As Injury Concern For Munster

Munster are hoping for positive news on the wrist injury that Joey Carbery sustained during their 13-all draw with Benetton…
