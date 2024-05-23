Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Extra-Time Agony For Leinster As Toulouse Emerge Triumphant
Extra-Time Agony For Leinster As Toulouse Emerge Triumphant
12 hours ago
Report

Extra-Time Agony For Leinster As Toulouse Emerge Triumphant

Thomas Ramos struck the killer blows to Leinster's Investec Champions Cup title challenge, landing two penalties in the second half…
#LeinsterRugby 2 days ago
News

Connors And Jenkins Added To Leinster Pack For Champions Cup Final

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has confirmed the team to play Toulouse in Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final at Tottenham…
Will Connors celebrates after winning 13/4/2024
23rd May 2024
In Pics

Leinster’s European Titles – Lookback Gallery

As Leinster prepare for the Investec Champions Cup final against Toulouse on Saturday in London we take a look back…
Heineken Cup Final, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff 21/5/2011 Leinster vs Northampton The Leinster team celebrate with the Heineken Cup Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
#IRFUReferees 15th May 2024
News

Brace And Kenny To Be Involved In EPCR Challenge Cup Final

Leinster's Investec Champions Cup final showdown with Toulouse will be refereed by England's Matthew Carley, following today's confirmation of the…
Brace And Kenny To Be Involved In EPCR Challenge Cup Final
