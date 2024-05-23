Leinster’s European Titles – Lookback Gallery

As Leinster prepare for the Investec Champions Cup final against Toulouse on Saturday in London we take a look back through the photo archives of their previous title wins.

The first honours came in 2009 when Leinster saw off Leicester 19-16 at Murrayfield as Leo Cullen faced down his old club. Next up were back-to-back wins in 2011 and 2012. The famous Jonathan Sexton inspired comeback against Northampton was followed by an All-Ireland classis in London against Ulster.

Leinster’s most recent title saw them beat Racing 92 by 15-12 with the boots of Sexton and Isa Nacewa key to the win.