Damage Done In First Half As Ireland Endure Disappointing Twickenham Defeat
2 days ago
Damage Done In First Half As Ireland Endure Disappointing Twickenham Defeat

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell admitted 'the scoreline flattered us in the end' such was England's dominance for much of…
2 days ago
Ireland’s Post Match Reaction With Andy Farrell & Jonathan Sexton

Post match reaction from head coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton to Ireland's Round 3 loss to England. [jwplayer…
2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England, UK 23/2/2020 England vs Ireland Ireland's Jonathan Sexton Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
2 days ago
Tunnel Cam In Twickenham

From team arrival to final whistle take a look behind the scenes in Twickenham on a disappointing day for Ireland.…
2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England, UK 23/2/2020 England vs Ireland The Ireland team during the anthems Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
2 days ago
James Ryan: Post-Match Reaction

Ireland second row James Ryan gives his reaction to the 24-12 loss in Twickenham.
2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England, UK 23/2/2020 England vs Ireland England's Maro Itoje and James Ryan of Ireland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
2 days ago
England 24 Ireland 12

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 3, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England, UK 23/2/2020 England vs Ireland Ireland's John Cooney Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
