Match Page - Scoreboard

Culhane Opens Leinster Account Against Experienced Edinburgh Side
Culhane Opens Leinster Account Against Experienced Edinburgh Side
4th Nov 2023
4th Nov 2023
Report

Culhane Opens Leinster Account Against Experienced Edinburgh Side

Leinster ended Edinburgh's winning start to the BKT United Rugby Championship season with a well-judged 36-27 bonus point victory at…
#LeinsterRugby 3rd Nov 2023
News
News

Culhane Comes In As Leinster’s Only Change

Rhys Ruddock is replaced by Academy back rower James Culhane in the only personnel change to the Leinster team to…
Culhane Comes In As Leinster's Only Change
#BKTURC 2nd Nov 2023
News
News

BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 3 Preview

All eyes are on round 3 which is set to be another exciting weekend of the BKT United Rugby Championship, with…
BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 3 Preview
#LeinsterRugby 30th Oct 2023
News
News

Leinster Lose McGrath To Injury For Eight Weeks

Leinster scrum half Luke McGrath is set to miss the start of the Investec Champions Cup next month, following confirmation…
Leinster Lose McGrath To Injury For Eight Weeks
