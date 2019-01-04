Jump to main content

Home

RWC 23

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Connacht Begin Champions Cup With Deflating Six-Try Defeat
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Connacht Begin Champions Cup With Deflating Six-Try Defeat
2 hours ago
Report

Connacht Begin Champions Cup With Deflating Six-Try Defeat

Connacht slumped to a six-try 41-5 defeat as a lacklustre performance allowed Bordeaux-Bègles to dominate tonight's Investec Champions Cup opener…
#ConnachtRugby 1 day ago
News

Aki Returns For Connacht’s Champions Cup Opener

Bundee Aki will make his seasonal debut for Connacht in Friday's Investec Champions Cup opener against Bordeaux-Bègles at the Sportsground…
Aki Returns For Connacht’s Champions Cup Opener
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics