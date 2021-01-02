Match Page - Scoreboard
18 hours ago
Report
Carty Scores 25 Points To Inspire Historic Result For Connacht
Connacht defeated Leinster in Dublin for the first time since September 2002 as out-half Jack Carty masterminded a seismic 35-24…
1st Jan 2021
News
Roux To Captain Connacht Against Leinster
Ireland second row Quinn Roux will take the captaincy reins for Connacht's Guinness PRO14 derby encounter with Leinster at the…
