Carty Scores 25 Points To Inspire Historic Result For Connacht
18 hours ago
Carty Scores 25 Points To Inspire Historic Result For Connacht

Connacht defeated Leinster in Dublin for the first time since September 2002 as out-half Jack Carty masterminded a seismic 35-24…
#COYBIB 1st Jan 2021
News

O’Reilly And Smith Step Up For Leinster Debuts

Returning out-half Jonathan Sexton will make his first provincial appearance in three months when Leinster entertain Connacht in Saturday's Guinness…
O’Reilly And Smith Step Up For Leinster Debuts
#StrongerInGreen 1st Jan 2021
News

Roux To Captain Connacht Against Leinster

Ireland second row Quinn Roux will take the captaincy reins for Connacht's Guinness PRO14 derby encounter with Leinster at the…
Roux To Captain Connacht Against Leinster
#COYBIB 29th Dec 2020
News

Two Leinster Players Test Positive For Covid-19

Leinster Rugby are assisting two senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19. One player was tested outside the PCR…
Two Leinster Players Test Positive For Covid-19
