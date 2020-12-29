Two Leinster Players Test Positive For Covid-19

Leinster Rugby are assisting two senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

One player was tested outside the PCR testing window, after feeling unwell, and is now self-isolating.

Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster yesterday morning on 104 players and staff. 103 tests returned negative results with one senior player testing positive and he is also self-isolating.

A number of close contacts of the two players have been identified and these players are also self-isolating. The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

The Leinster squad returned to training today, with Leo Cullen’s men preparing for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 derby match against Connacht at the RDS (kick-off 7.35pm).

In injury news, full-back Jimmy O’Brien has completed the return-to-play protocols and is available for selection this week after picking up a knock against Northampton Saints.

During the same match, stand-in captain Rhys Ruddock sustained a rib injury and will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made.

Harry Byrne injured his back in the final stages of the warm-up prior to the Saints game and will be unavailable for selection against provincial rivals Connacht.

There are no new updates on Garry Ringrose (jaw), Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).