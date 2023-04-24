Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Provincial

Carty Kicks Superb Connacht Through To First Semi-Final Since 2016
Related news

9 hours ago
Carty Kicks Superb Connacht Through To First Semi-Final Since 2016

Captain Jack Carty's five penalties, combined with a defiant defensive display, ensured Connacht are bound for South Africa in next…
#ConnachtRugby 2 days ago
News

Aki, Hansen And Heffernan Return To Connacht Team

The Connacht team has been finalised for Friday night's BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final encounter with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium…
#SUFTUM 2 days ago
News

Herring Equals Ulster Caps Record As Stockdale Hits Century Mark

The Ulster team to play provincial rivals Connacht in Friday's BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off…
#SUFTUM 2 days ago
News

Ulster To Bid Farewell To Ten Departing Players On Quarter-Final Night

With a combined total of nearly 500 caps for the province, Ulster Rugby will recognise the 10 senior men's players…
#BKTURC 24th Apr 2023
News

Ulster And Connacht Set For Friday Night Showdown

The kick-off times, dates and broadcast details for the BKT United Rugby Championship quarter-finals have been confirmed, with the games…
