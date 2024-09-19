Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Match Page - Scoreboard

Butler Has Final Say As Munster Pip Connacht In 10-Try Thriller
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Butler Has Final Say As Munster Pip Connacht In 10-Try Thriller
18 hours ago
Report

Butler Has Final Say As Munster Pip Connacht In 10-Try Thriller

Last season's table toppers Munster had to come from behind four times before seeing off Connacht for a 35-33 BKT…
#ConnachtRugby 19th Sep 2024
News

‘Kicking Off The Season With An Interpro Is Special’ – Wilkins

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says his players are 'excited to put in a really good performance' as they prepare…
‘Kicking Off The Season With An Interpro Is Special’ – Wilkins
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics