Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
World Rugby Under-20 Men’s Championship: Ireland U-20s v Georgia U-20s
IRFU
22 hours ago
U20 World Championship: Ireland U20 v Georgia U20

1 day ago
Treacy Try Rescues Last-Gasp Victory For Ireland U-20 Men

Finn Treacy's 83rd-minute try - at the end of an exhaustive 24 phases - saw the Ireland Under-20 Men (sponsored…
1 day ago
World Rugby Under-20 Men’s Championship: Ireland U-20s v Georgia U-20s

The Ireland Under-20 Men (sponsored by PwC) play Georgia for the first time since 2018, determined to double their win…
#futureisgreen 2nd Jul 2024
Seven Changes Made To Ireland U-20 Men’s Team For Georgia Game

Max Flynn and Ruben Moloney will make their debuts for the Ireland Under-20 Men (sponsored by PwC), as part of…
