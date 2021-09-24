Jump to main content

URC Preview: Leinster v Vodacom Bulls
17 hours ago
Preview

URC Preview: Leinster v Vodacom Bulls

The Aviva Stadium is a fitting venue for what is the standout fixture of the United Rugby Championship's opening weekend…
#COYBIB 2 days ago
News

Porter Reverts To Loosehead For Leinster’s URC Opener

There are nine changes to the Leinster team to host Vodacom Bulls in the opening round of the United Rugby…
#URC 22nd Sep 2021
News

United Rugby Championship: Round 1 Preview

The United Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend to herald a new era for the competition. Four leading clubs from…
#URC 16th Sep 2021
News

Ringrose ‘Excited And Motivated’ For Challenges Ahead

Having been a spectator for Leinster's pre-season win over Harlequins, centre Garry Ringrose is greatly encouraged by the return of…
