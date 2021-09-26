Leinster Set Early Pace After Blitzing Bulls

Leinster sit at the top of the United Rugby Championship table, following a business-like 31-3 dismissal of Vodacom Bulls at the Aviva Stadium .

Player-of-the-match Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter and replacements James Tracy and Ross Byrne all crossed the whitewash, in front of an attendance of 19,419.

Centre Ciaran Frawley said: “We spoke about it at half-time, we were a little bit rusty in the first half. We did what we spoke about, though. We tried to come out and have a good, fast, accurate start.

“Delighted with that, and it’s always great to keep a team scoreless in terms of tries. Look, they’re a very good attacking side. To keep them out was brilliant.

“There were a few times they were close to getting in, the disallowed try coming back. But (we’re) delighted with the first game.”