Match Page - Scoreboard

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
10 hours ago
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

With both teams chasing their first win of the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations, there is a huge amount riding…
24 hours ago
Inside Camp: ‘There’s A Real Energy In The Squad’ – Haney

Ireland prop Christy Haney says that there's a real energy in the squad as they prepare to meet Italy with…
Christy Haney 14/4/2023
1 day ago
Captain’s Run In Parma

The Ireland squad had an early Captain's Run at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma this morning as they put…
Brittany Hogan 14/4/2023
1 day ago
Inside Camp: Rest Day In Parma

The Ireland squad flew to Italy on Wednesday evening and enjoyed a rest day in Parma on Thursday as they…
Neve Jones and Grace Moore 19/8/2022
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
McWilliams Names Ireland Team To Face Italy In TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Head coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland team, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash with…
McWilliams Names Ireland Team To Face Italy In TikTok Women’s Six Nations
