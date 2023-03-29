Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
7 hours ago
Preview
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
The Ireland Women's first home game of the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations sees them return to Musgrave Park, the…
23 hours ago
In Pics
Captain’s Run At Musgrave Park
Nichola Fryday led Ireland on their last run out of the week, Captain's Run, at Musgrave Park ahead of the…
2 days ago
News
McWilliams Announces Ireland Team To Play France In Cork
Head coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland team, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash with…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players