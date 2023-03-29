Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
7 hours ago
Preview

TikTok Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France

The Ireland Women's first home game of the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations sees them return to Musgrave Park, the…
17 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: ‘We Want To Perform For The Supporters’ – Fryday

Nichola Fryday says the Ireland team want to 'put on a peformance' for the supporters to be proud of at…
Inside Camp: ‘We Want To Perform For The Supporters’ – Fryday
23 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run At Musgrave Park

Nichola Fryday led Ireland on their last run out of the week, Captain's Run, at Musgrave Park ahead of the…
Captain’s Run At Musgrave Park
#NothingLikeIt 2 days ago
News

McWilliams Announces Ireland Team To Play France In Cork

Head coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland team, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash with…
McWilliams Announces Ireland Team To Play France In Cork
29th Mar 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: O’Brien & O’Connor Say Squad Is ‘Buzzing To Play In Cork’

Hannah O'Connor and Dannah O'Brien were on media duty today at the IRFU High Performance Centre. 'A mix of young…
Dannah O'Brien and Hannah O'Connor 29/3/2023
