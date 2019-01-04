Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

4

Ireland

1

South Africa

Related news

Ireland v South Africa Match Centre
5 hours ago
Live Matches

Ireland v South Africa Match Centre

Join us for all the team news, match build and live commentary as Ireland face the Springboks at Aviva Stadium…
5 hours ago
Preview

Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa

Something will have to give at a packed-out Aviva Stadium this evening as the Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone)…
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v South Africa
#TeamOfUs 20 hours ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v South Africa

The final match of the Quilter Nations Series sees the return of World champions South Africa to Dublin. Here is…
Coming To The Match?
22 hours ago
In Pics

‘This Is The Real Test’ – Doris On The Springboks

The Ireland Men's squad enjoyed one last run-out at the home of Irish Rugby as they get ready to face…
Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris 21/11/2025
1 day ago
Watch

There’s So Much To Their Game – Sheehan

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan said this week that the reigning World Champions are worthy of all their accolades and are…
Dan Sheehan 18/11/2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics