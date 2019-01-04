Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Japan
World Ranking

3

Ireland

13

Japan

Related news

The Match Programme
#TeamOfUs 4 hours ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Japan

Ireland play Japan in the opening game of the Quilter Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Here's all the…
4 hours ago
Live Matches

Ireland v Japan Match Centre

Join us for all the match week build and live match day blog and stats as Ireland face Japan in…
5 hours ago
Preview

Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Japan

The Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone) will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in eight months,…
12 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Team Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The last run out of the week as Ireland prepare to face a 'relentless' Japan in the opening game of…
Jacob Stockdale, Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast 7/11/2025
12 hours ago
Watch

Back In Green, A Digital Detox & A Relentless Japan

Ireland captain Caelan Doris spoke today about missing out on the Lions, his digital detox over the summer, being back…
Caelan Doris 7/11/2025
