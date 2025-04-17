Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Wales v Ireland
5 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Wales v Ireland

The build up, the team news and all the match day action - join us for Wales v Ireland in…
5 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland

Having regrouped quickly after last week's defeat to England, Ireland (sponsored by Aon) are targeting their second away win of…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
17th Apr 2025
Watch

‘We’ll Take Some Of Erin’s Energy With Us This Week’ – Scott Bemand

Ireland Head Coach Scott Bemand says the team will bring some 'Erin energy' with them to Wales this week despite…
Scott Bemand 17/4/2025
#IrishRugby 17th Apr 2025
News

King Ruled Out Of Rest Of Six Nations And Rugby World Cup

The IRFU can confirm that Ireland back rower Erin King has unfortunately been ruled out of the remainder of the…
King Ruled Out Of Rest Of Six Nations And Rugby World Cup
16th Apr 2025
In Pics

Ireland Training Session At The High Performance Centre

Round 4 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations sees Ireland travel to Wales for an Easter Sunday clash at Rodney…
Meabh Deely and Emily Lane 16/4/2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics