Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland Head Coach Scott Bemand says the team will bring some 'Erin energy' with them to Wales this week despite…

Ireland Head Coach Scott Bemand says the team will bring some 'Erin energy' with them to Wales this week despite…

Watch ‘We’ll Take Some Of Erin’s Energy With Us This Week’ – Scott Bemand

#IrishRugby 17th Apr 2025 News King Ruled Out Of Rest Of Six Nations And Rugby World Cup