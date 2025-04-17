Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
5 hours ago
Live Matches
Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Wales v Ireland
The build up, the team news and all the match day action - join us for Wales v Ireland in…
17th Apr 2025
Watch
‘We’ll Take Some Of Erin’s Energy With Us This Week’ – Scott Bemand
Ireland Head Coach Scott Bemand says the team will bring some 'Erin energy' with them to Wales this week despite…
17th Apr 2025
News
King Ruled Out Of Rest Of Six Nations And Rugby World Cup
The IRFU can confirm that Ireland back rower Erin King has unfortunately been ruled out of the remainder of the…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players