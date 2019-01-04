Match Page - Scoreboard

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The Ireland Women's squad photo ahead of the Italy game
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The Ireland Women's squad photo ahead of the Italy game
6 hours ago
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Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

A first win of the 2026 Championship is the aim for both Ireland and Italy as they face off in…
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Coming To The Match? Here’s All You Need To Know For Ireland v Italy At Dexcom Stadium

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King: Playing In Front Of Our Home Support Is Really Special To Us

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Inside Camp: Cap Milestones & Home Support

The latest episode of Inside Camp, with Aon, has dropped with another exclusive look at life in the Ireland camp…
Cliodhna Moloney MacDonald of Ireland is presented with her 50th cap by Ireland head coach Scott Bemand after the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile
#greenwave 1 day ago
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Bemand Urges Ireland To ‘Get On The Front Foot Early’

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