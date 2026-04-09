Match Page - Scoreboard

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Guinness Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland
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Guinness Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland
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Guinness Women’s Six Nations: England v Ireland

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10 April 2026; Dorothy Wall, centre, with team-mates, from left, Erin King, Cliodhna Moloney MacDonald and Neve Jones during an Ireland Women's Rugby captain's run at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile
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