Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

IRFU
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

IRFU
2 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Ireland

10 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Hugo Keenan Press Conference

Hear from the Ireland full-back as he looks ahead to Saturday's Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff. The…
Hugo Keenan 31/1/2023
1 day ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Osborne And Stewart On Making The Ireland Squad

Jamie Osborne and Tom Stewart were two of five players in the Ireland squad for the Guinness Six Nations who…
Jamie Osborne 4/11/2022
30th Jan 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: Jacob Stockdale In Portugal

The Ireland winger reflects on the first week of Guinness Six Nations camp and how the squad are preparing at…
Jacob Stockdale 27/1/2023
25th Jan 2023
In Pics

Ireland Squad Begin Guinness Six Nations Prep In Dublin

After assembling in Dublin on Tuesday, the Ireland squad stepped up their preparations for the Guinness Six Nations today with…
Ireland Squad Begin Guinness Six Nations Prep In Dublin
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics