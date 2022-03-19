Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
1 hour ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland

There is a huge amount on the line for both teams at BT Murrayfield, with Ireland the only team left…
11 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run At Murrayfield

It was cold but dry at BT Murrafield today as the Ireland squad completed their preparations for the Guinness Six…
Mack Hansen with Conor Murray 11/3/2023
11 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: ‘We Know How Tough It Will Be’ – Easterby

Ireland's Defence Coach Simon Easterby was on media duty at BT Murrayfield as the squad came through Captain's Run with…
Simon Easterby 16/2/2023
2 days ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Live Match Centre

James Lowe with Hamish Watson and Sam Johnson 19/3/2022
2 days ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Andy Farrell Team Announcement Press Conference

Andy Farrell on his team selection for Ireland's trip to Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations Championship. Scotland v Ireland…
Andy Farrell 10/3/2023
