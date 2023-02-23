Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
Craig Casey 27/2/2022
4 hours ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Match Centre

7 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

A third straight win of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations is the target for Ireland, whose latest Roman adventure is…
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
21 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run In Rome

The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy at Stadio Olimpico earlier today. Andy…
Ireland Captain’s Run In Rome
2 days ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Farrell Aiming For Best Performance So Far In Championship

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the starting XV as Ireland head to Rome for Round 3 of the…
Andy Farrell 23/2/2023
23rd Feb 2023
Watch

Inside Camp: James Ryan To Lead Ireland In Rome

James Ryan will captain Ireland in Rome this weekend. The second row spoke to the media about the honour of…
James Ryan 22/2/2023
