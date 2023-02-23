Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
21 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Captain’s Run In Rome
The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy at Stadio Olimpico earlier today. Andy…
2 days ago
Watch
Inside Camp: Farrell Aiming For Best Performance So Far In Championship
Andy Farrell has made six changes to the starting XV as Ireland head to Rome for Round 3 of the…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players