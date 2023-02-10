Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France
Related news

Ireland Team to play France
5 hours ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France Live Blog

5 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France

A seismic clash awaits at a sold-out Aviva Stadium where Ireland, the Guinness Six Nations leaders and top ranked team…
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France
20 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Captain’s Run With Jonathan Sexton

An exclusive interview with Jonathan Sexton at Captain's Run on the eve of the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland…
Johnny Sexton 10/2/2023
22 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad completed their preparations for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations showdown against France with a light run through during…
Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey and James Lowe 10/2/2023
2 days ago
Watch

Inside Camp: Andy Farrell On Ireland v France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on the Ireland team to play France, the build up to the game and how…
Andy Farrell 3/11/2022
