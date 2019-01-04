Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
Dan Sheehan celebrates scoring their fourth try with Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter 2/2/2024
10 hours ago
Highlights From Ireland’s Marseille Marvel

A record points haul and a bonus point win in France - Ireland have kicked off their Guinness Men's Six…
11 hours ago
Ireland’s Record Win Against France

Ireland secured a five try bonus point win and a record points haul against France with a dominant display at…
Calvin Nash celebrates scoring their third try with Andrew Porter 2/2/2024
22 hours ago
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland

Join us for the the build up, live action and behind the scenes as Ireland take on France in Marseille…
22 hours ago
Newly-appointed captain Peter O'Mahony leads a team containing three players making their first Guinness Six Nations starts, as Ireland begin…
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
Head-To-Head: Ireland v France

A statistical preview of tonight's Guinness Men's Six Nations first round match between defending champions Ireland and France at Marseille's…
