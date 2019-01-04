Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
10 hours ago
Watch
Highlights From Ireland’s Marseille Marvel
A record points haul and a bonus point win in France - Ireland have kicked off their Guinness Men's Six…
22 hours ago
Live Matches
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
Join us for the the build up, live action and behind the scenes as Ireland take on France in Marseille…
22 hours ago
Preview
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
Newly-appointed captain Peter O'Mahony leads a team containing three players making their first Guinness Six Nations starts, as Ireland begin…
