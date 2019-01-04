Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
World Ranking

1

Ireland

8

Australia

Ireland Edge Out Australia In Bruising Finale
2 hours ago
Ireland Edge Out Australia In Bruising Finale

Ireland finished the Bank of Ireland Nations Series unbeaten with a bruising victory over Australia that went right to wire.…
12 hours ago
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Australia

Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
17 hours ago
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Australia

Young second row Joe McCarthy could become Ireland's fifth debutant of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series when they entertain…
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
‘It’ll Be A Cool Experience Playing Against Old Pals’ – Hansen

Mack Hansen is treating Saturday's Bank of Ireland Nations Series tussle with Australia as 'just another game' as he prepares…
‘It’ll Be A Cool Experience Playing Against Old Pals’ – Hansen
1 day ago
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad completed their Captain's Run at Aviva Stadium on Friday afternoon. Andy Farrell's side are bidding to round…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
