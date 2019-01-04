Match Page - Scoreboard
World Ranking
1
Ireland
8
Australia
Related news
2 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Edge Out Australia In Bruising Finale
Ireland finished the Bank of Ireland Nations Series unbeaten with a bruising victory over Australia that went right to wire.…
17 hours ago
Preview
Bank Of Ireland Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
Young second row Joe McCarthy could become Ireland's fifth debutant of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series when they entertain…
1 day ago
News
‘It’ll Be A Cool Experience Playing Against Old Pals’ – Hansen
Mack Hansen is treating Saturday's Bank of Ireland Nations Series tussle with Australia as 'just another game' as he prepares…
