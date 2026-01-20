Ireland Men’s U-20 Squad Announced At PwC Offices In Dublin

Head Coach Andrew Browne unveiled his Ireland Men’s U20s Squad, sponsored by PwC, for the upcoming 2026 Men’s U20s Six Nations at the PwC offices in Dublin today.

Browne was joined by players Tom Wood, Diarmaid O’Connell, Sami Bishti and Blake McLean and by PwC managing partner Enda McDonagh, IRFU Vice President Michael Collopy, IRFU Chairperson of Commercial and Marketing Commitee Billy Murphy at PwC in Spencer Dock in Dublin.

Tickets for Ireland’s home games in the U20 Six Nations are on sale here